Tanbir receives 'South Asian Business Excellence Award 2023'

Md Tanbir Sajib, chief marketing officer of Renata Limited, has been awarded "South Asian Business Excellence Award 2023" as "CMO of the Year."

At the 7th edition of South Asian Business Excellence Award, Tanbir Sajib received this prestigious recognition. The summit took place in Maldives. The South Asian Partnership Summit annually awards Business Excellence to several organisations and business leaders in recognition of their contribution to the business.

Md Sajib, who has served four global pharma companies in the last two decades.

The Renata Limited has expanded their operation beyond boundaries such as the UK and Ireland.