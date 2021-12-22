Switzerland to invest Tk1,100cr in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 02:38 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Switzerland on Wednesday officially launched a cooperation programme in Bangladesh under which the country will be investing around Tk1,100 crore over the next four years.

The new cooperation programme, guided by Swiss foreign policy priorities and the country's international cooperation strategy, was launched today at a ceremony held in Dhaka.

The overall goal of the Swiss Cooperation Programme 2022-2025 is to support Bangladesh's sustainable LDC graduation, promote a prosperous, just and resilient society, and contribute to peaceful coexistence, reads a press release.

It is aligned with the Agenda 2030 and Bangladesh's development priorities, including the Eighth Five-Year Plan.

The Minister for Planning MA Mannan, MP, attended the event as chief guest. Other senior government officials, international and development partners, members of the civil society and media participated in the launching ceremony.   

Patricia Danzi, Director General of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), attended the event on the last day of her 5-day official visit to Bangladesh.

On her first time visit to the country, Patricia Danzi met with senior government officials, development partners, beneficiaries and other key stakeholders to discuss a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations, international cooperation, Bangladesh's development priorities and the Rohingya crisis.

She also visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and different humanitarian and development projects funded by Switzerland in Cox's Bazar and Gazipur districts.  

