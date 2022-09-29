Swiss company Sika sets up factory in MIEZ with an investment of $6m

Switzerland-based construction chemical manufacturer Sika Bangladesh Limited is setting up a factory in Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ) with an investment of $6 million.

The company will make construction chemicals.

The factory ground breaking ceremony was held at MIEZ on Thursday (29 September)

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun, while speaking as the chief guest at the programme said that the company will start production in the 3rd quarter of next year.

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard and Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) Director Tanjima Binthe Mostafa were present at the programme.

"I also want to mention how proud we are to be a part of a venture as big as yours. Sika has been operating in 101 countries having a global turnover of $ 9.38 billion in 2021 only. These all are nothing but good news for us. I want to take this opportunity and assure that your venture will have our all-out support in your every step of the way," BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said.

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard said: "Bangladesh is transitioning from the list of least developed countries (LDC) to developing countries. Foreign direct investment (FDI) is very important for Bangladesh. We want to be a cooperative partner in the development of Bangladesh."

Country Head of Sika Bangladesh Ltd. Sanjiban Roy Nandi said, "We are building this factory in 10,000 square metre area. Where the initial investment will be $6 million, employment will be 1000. The company will produce construction chemical admixture and grout chemicals. There is a heavy demand for this chemical as the infrastructure is being built in Bangladesh. Around Tk800-900 crore market size in Bangladesh. We have applied for one more plot in economic zone."

Area Manager South Asia- Head TM Concrete of Sika Asia Pacific Management Pte. Ltd. Yumi Kan were also present at the ceremony.