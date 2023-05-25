Sweets exported to Australia by sea for first time

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 10:50 pm
25 May, 2023

Tourists take photographs as they stand on rocks in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House in Australia, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Tourists take photographs as they stand on rocks in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House in Australia, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

For the first time, 1,100 kilograms of various types of sweets have been shipped to Australia through Chattogram Port – the main gateway of foreign trade for Bangladesh.

Exported by Sabjiana Limited, a frozen food and vegetable exporter, the shipment reached Sydney port in the middle of this month.

Officials at the Plant Quarantine Station have said that corporations are entering the sweets business due to the traditional popularity of the country's sweets. They added that exploring new markets for sweets will create opportunities for the country to earn foreign exchange.

According to data from Plant Quarantine Station at Chattogram Port, six types of sweets – Sweet Sponge Rosh Golla, Rosh Golla, Chomchom, Kheer Mohon, Lengcha and Sweet Curd of Mithai Manda brand – were sent to ASR Enterprise in Australia.

The quarantine station's pathologist Syed Munirul Hoque told The Business Standard, "We had concerns about the proper delivery of the shipment and the intactness of the quality. But the product has successfully reached Australia with its quality preserved."

"We consider the addition of a new product in the export basket as a highly positive development, especially in the midst of a dollar crisis. We are hopeful that in the future, the export market will expand to different countries," he added.

When contacted, Mohammad Yusuf, a representative of Sabjiana, said that he could not provide information regarding the amount of the export proceeds.

