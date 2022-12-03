Submarine Cable Company posts Tk250cr net profit

State-owned Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) posted a net profit of Tk250 crore in fiscal year 2021-22, the company disclosed the information on Saturday at its annual general meeting held in the capital's Intercontinental Hotel.

Last year, the company's total revenue stood at Tk441.74 crore, which was Tk344.85 crore in FY21, reads the BSCCL Directors' Report.

Out of the country's total 3840Gbps bandwidth internet usage, the BSCCL alone supplies 2400Gbps bandwidth through two submarine cable networks. The rest of the bandwidth is provided by seven international terrestrial cable (ITC) operators.

Speaking as chief guest at the AGM programme, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "Beside our own use we still have plenty of bandwidth available.

"After meeting the increasing domestic demand, bandwidth is being exported to France, Saudi Arabia, and India's Tripura. And the process is underway to export bandwidth to Bhutan and Nepal, and Assam and Meghalaya in India."

BSCCL Chairman and Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunication Division Md Khalilur Rahman, and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission's Vice Chairman Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed were present at the AGM meeting.

BSCCL Managing Director Md Azam Ali presented the keynote at the programme.