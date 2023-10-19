Strong dollar boosts Shipping Corp, Apex earnings

Highlights:

Companies that earn in dollars benefited as the exchange rate surged

Exporters of goods made of local raw materials also gained

But exporters who import raw materials face hurdles

The appreciation of the US dollar against taka has turned into a blessing for some local businesses, particularly those that earn revenue in dollars.

Companies that do not need to import raw materials for manufacturing their export products have benefited from the strong dollar, but those that do import raw materials saw their profits shrink, according to company financials seen by The Business Standard.

For instance, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation generated Tk373 crore in revenue in the fiscal 2021-22 from its shipping business.

After the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022, the state-owned company expected a revenue fall as one of its eight sea-going vessels, Banglar Samriddhi, got damaged by a missile attack at a Ukrainian port.

But despite the setback, its revenue surged to Tk600 crore in the fiscal 2022-23, defying expectations amid a decline in business activities caused by the war.

The stronger dollar has resulted in more taka after currency conversions, said officials at the Corporation.

Like the Shipping Corporation, listed companies that earn in dollars and exporters of goods produced from local raw materials, such as Apex Footwear and Apex Food, and service sector businesses have benefited from this situation.

However, manufacturing companies that import raw materials and export products after value addition, such as those in the power and textiles sectors, have not benefited much from the strong dollar. The high dollar price has increased the cost of importing raw materials at an abnormal rate, eroding their profit margins.

Shipping Corporation posts record revenue

International shipping companies are big beneficiaries of the dollar appreciation. Bangladesh Shipping Corporation has achieved the highest revenue in the financial year 2022-23 since its establishment in 1972.

The revenue of the Shipping Corporation in FY23 was Tk667.23 crore, which was Tk243 crore in FY21. Revenue in FY23 jumped significantly due to higher freight charges during the pandemic.

An official of the company's Accounts Department, on condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard, "Last year, the dollar rate was below Tk90, but now it is Tk109 or more. Revenue has increased due to the pricier dollar and higher income from handling lighterage ships and other services."

A bulk of the company's revenue comes in foreign currency from freight operations.

Besides, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation imports crude oil through Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and import bills are paid from the company's account. The BPC has imported a large amount of oil this year, which also increased the Corporation's income as well, the official added.

Apex Footwear's export revenue up 35%

Apex Footwear Limited, the country's leading shoemaker and exporter, has achieved the highest revenue in history despite inflation and economic crisis.

Apex Footwear also saw a big jump in export earnings in FY23 from surging local sales. Revenue from exports increased by 35% compared to the last fiscal year.

The company's total revenue increased by 27% to Tk 1653.59 crore and net profit increased by 21% to Tk16.71 crore in FY23. In FY22, its total revenue stood at Tk1,297 crore.

Regarding the increase in total revenue, the company said that three Eid festivals in one fiscal year have resulted in the highest sales in the company's history.

Apex Footwear's revenue from exports is Tk713 crore. That is, the revenue from the export of leather and leather products has increased by Tk185 crore rupees within a year.

Dilip Kajuri, deputy managing director of Apex Footwear, said, "Revenue from exports has increased as we are getting more taka against dollars after currency conversion."

Explaining reasons for less profit than revenue growth, he said, the profit was not increased in the same proportion as revenue basically for four main reasons — an increase of dollar price badly affected local business, higher inflation in the country in general, unusual increase in all utility prices and higher export tax."

Apex Foods' profit rises 73%

Apex Foods Limited — a 100% export-oriented shrimp exporter — has shown a big surprise in profits due to the strong dollar. In FY23, the company's profit has grown by 73%.

The company said that cost-cutting measures and costly dollars have played a role in boosting the profit.

According to its financials, the shrimp exporter reported a Tk5.08 crore profit in FY23, which was Tk2.93 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its earnings per share (EPS) jumped to Tk8.91, up from Tk5.14 in the previous fiscal.

A company official, on condition of anonymity, told the Business Standard, "The company receives payment in dollars against exports. As the dollar now has more value in the domestic market, we got more taka in currency conversion, which has impacted the revenue."