Strict lockdown: Food, meds, leather factories to remain open; RMGs shut

Economy

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 08:59 pm

Related News

Strict lockdown: Food, meds, leather factories to remain open; RMGs shut

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 08:59 pm
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The government has decided to keep the factories dealing in food, medicine, and leather open during the 14-day strict lockdown slated to start from 23 July. 

However, the ready made garment factories will be closed during this period.

The cabinet division issued a gazette notification in this regard today.

According to the notification, factories of rice, edible oil, and sugar will be operational. 

In addition, the activities related to the rawhide of the sacrificial animal will remain out of the purview of the restrictions. 

After 14 days of strict lockdown from 1 July, the government relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions for eight days eying to the upcoming Eid-ul-Adza. 

However, it announced another 14-day strict lockdown from 6am 23 July considering the surge in Covid-19 infections across the country. 

Bangladesh today reported the highest ever 231 deaths and 13,321 cases in the last 24 hours until 8am. 

 

Top News

Factories / food / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses