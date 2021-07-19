Strict lockdown: Food, meds, leather factories to remain open; RMGs shut

The government has decided to keep the factories dealing in food, medicine, and leather open during the 14-day strict lockdown slated to start from 23 July.

However, the ready made garment factories will be closed during this period.

The cabinet division issued a gazette notification in this regard today.

According to the notification, factories of rice, edible oil, and sugar will be operational.

In addition, the activities related to the rawhide of the sacrificial animal will remain out of the purview of the restrictions.

After 14 days of strict lockdown from 1 July, the government relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions for eight days eying to the upcoming Eid-ul-Adza.

However, it announced another 14-day strict lockdown from 6am 23 July considering the surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.

Bangladesh today reported the highest ever 231 deaths and 13,321 cases in the last 24 hours until 8am.