Stop marketing rice under fancy names: Experts

Agri-experts and nutritionists have recommended to stop marketing rice under any name other than recognised paddy varieties.

Without mentioning the paddy varieties, rice is being sold under different fancy names such as Miniket, Nazirshal. To protect the rights of consumers, the paddy varieties should be mentioned on the packets, they told a seminar titled "Nutrition and Quality Assessment of Polished Rice Sold in Bangladesh" in Dhaka Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority organised the programme, while the authority member Prof Abdul Alim revealed the findings of a research.

Prof Alim said new paddy varieties are being introduced in the country, but we do not find the rice brands in the market. Instead, we get rice under different names such as Miniket and Nazirshal that are not any paddy varieties.

He said there are no paddies by the names Miniket and Nazirshal. Different coarse paddies are polished to make shiny and bright Miniket rice, while excessive polishing of rice reduces its nutritional value.

A six-member research team including Prof Alim conducted the study on BRRI-26 paddy. They compared the nutritional values of polished and unpolished rice varieties.

The findings suggest both parboiled and sundried rice loses substantial amounts of protein, vitamin, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus thanks to excessive polishing.

The researchers made a number of recommendations including limiting rice polishing to the highest 8%, maintaining the maximum moisture content in rice at 11%, and shaping a mass campaign to make people aware of excessive polished rice.

The seminar was attended by rice millers from different parts of the country and most of them admitted that there is no Miniket paddy variety. They said that coarse paddies are polished to turn them into the premium rice brand to meet the increasing demand.

As the chief guest of the programme, Food Secretary Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum said, "We ourselves have become accustomed to fine and milky white rice. A policy is also being formulated banning excessive polishing.

She said the policy will also mandate mentioning the paddy variety on rice sacks.

Food Safety Authority Chairman Md Abdul Kayowm Sarker presided over the seminar, while another member of the research team Mohammad Ali Siddiqui, Dhaka University Professor Nazma Shaheen and private television channel DBC News Editor Pranab Saha were present among others.