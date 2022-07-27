Yusuf Flour returns to Dhaka bourse on Thursday

Yusuf Flour Mills Ltd - an over-the-counter (OTC) company - will resume the trading of its shares on the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) from Thursday.

The company, incorporated in 1977, manufactures maida, atta, suzi, and dhula and sells in local and foreign markets. It was listed on the DSE in 1987.

The reference price will be Tk23.8 per share, which was the company's last closing price on the OTC market.

The circuit breaker and circuit filter (price limit) will remain operative from the first trading day at the DSE SME platform.

From January to March 2022, the company made a profit of Tk9.1 lakh and its earnings per share stood (EPS) at Tk1.50.

From July to March 2022, its net profit was Tk22.3 lakh and EPS Tk3.68.

It has been posting profit growth since the 2017-18 fiscal year.

It recommended a 12% cash dividend for its shareholders for fiscal 2020-21.