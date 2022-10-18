Yussuf Abdullah Harun to increase stake in Southeast Bank

Stocks

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:06 pm

Yussuf Abdullah Harun to increase stake in Southeast Bank

Yussuf Abdullah Harun, one of the sponsors of the Southeast Bank, has decided to increase his stake through buying 92 lakh or 0.74% shares of the bank.

According to a disclosure of the bank, the former chairman of the company will buy these shares at prevailing market price in the block market through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) within 31 October 2022.

As the closing price of the bank's shares was Tk13.80 per share on Tuesday at the DSE, the value of the said amount of shares stood at Tk12.69 crore.

The bank got listed on the stock exchanges in 2000.

In 2021, the private sector lender paid a 12% dividend, of which 8% cash and 4% stock dividend to the shareholders.

In the first half of 2022, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk2.56 while the earnings was the same in the same time of the previous year.

In the second quarter (April-June) of 2022, its consolidated EPS fell by 5.97% to Tk1.26.

