Yeakin Polymer to transfer shares to new owners

Stocks

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 01:01 am

Related News

Yeakin Polymer to transfer shares to new owners

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 01:01 am
Logo of Yeakin Polymer. Photo: Collected
Logo of Yeakin Polymer. Photo: Collected

The sponsors and directors of Yeakin Polymer are set to transfer the ownership of the company to new stakeholders after receiving approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

According to a stock exchange disclosure, nine sponsors and directors will transfer their entire shares to four new directors in demat form, outside the trading system of the exchange.

As per the disclosure, Chaklader Rezaunul Alam will receive 2,723,108 shares from Quazi Anwarul Haque and 2,823,039 shares from Yeakin Agro Products. Didarul Alam will receive 1,475,481 shares from SK Jamil Hossain.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the other hand, Kapita Packaging Solutions Limited will receive 5,246,356 shares from Shatkhira Feed, 1,748,785 shares from SM Akter Kabir, and 274,809 shares from Kazi Emdadul Haque.

Mohammad Harun Or Rashid will receive 1,573,906 shares from Maliha Parvin, 1,381,075 shares from Julia Pervin, and 3,385,771 shares from Subrina Samsad.

On Thursday, Yeakin Polymer's shares closed at Tk24.60 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Previously, the commission extended the deadline for Yeakin Polymer's share transfer to new owners for the second time. Now, the publicly listed poly sacks manufacturer has to transfer its sponsors' and directors' stakes to the new owner by 15 July, following the rules. The company's sponsors and directors hold a 30.52% stake in the company.

Earlier, Yeakin Polymer Chairman Quazi Anwarul Haque told TBS, "We hope to complete the whole process within the deadline, as a big portion of the process has already been completed."

On 12 May 2022, Yeakin Polymer received approval from the BSEC for the share transfer. However, the company could not meet the first deadline.

On 21 December 2023, they were granted an extension for the first time but were unable to meet the deadline.

On 9 June 2024, the company received a fresh one-month extension from the BSEC to complete the share transfer process.

In May 2022, the commission allowed Kapita Packaging to take over Yeakin Polymer, which has been in dire straits since 2018. According to the share purchase agreement between the two parties, Yeakin is supposed to sell 30.114% or 22,193,745 sponsor-director shares to Kapita Packaging at a face value of Tk10 per share.

Yeakin Polymer / Share transfer / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

16h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

1d | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

4h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

5h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

6h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

6h | Videos