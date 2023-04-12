Why BD Hotels' SME board debut got halted at the eleventh hour

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), on Wednesday, halted the trading of Bangladesh Hotels Ltd shares that was supposed to start on Thursday on the small-cap companies' platform or SME board.

Just a day before the scheduled SME board debut of the infrastructure owner firm of three-star Hotel Purbani International, the premier bourse, in a statement on Wednesday, said the decision was due to "inevitable circumstances".

Sources, however, said fearing a speculative manipulation of the share prices, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) asked the small-cap company to increase its paid-up capital to an acceptable level.

"We had a meeting with the regulator and the stock exchange today and they asked for some further compliances before the SME board trading," said Adbul Halim, internal audit head of BD Hotels on Wednesday.

But he declined to talk about the details of the compliances the regulator asked for.

"We will discuss the matter with our top management and plan accordingly," said Halim.

BSEC and stock exchange officials told The Business Standard, the company, earlier set to come back to the secondary market trading from the defunct over-the-counter (OTC), was significantly lacking in share sufficiency.

Of its only 8.1 lakh shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece, 58.91% were held by sponsor directors. That means, not even four lakh shares were for public trading and there had been a massive risk of share price over-hitting in the SME board.

That is mainly why the regulator wants the company to increase its paid-up capital to a decent level from the existing low level of Tk81 lakh.

Earlier, another OTC-returnee small-cap firm Yousuf Flour Mills Ltd entered the SME platform with even lower paid-up capital of Tk60.7 lakh and the market price of its shares soared from Tk197 to Tk2,887 in just 40 days.

The regulator does not want a repetition of such crazy cases, according to the officials who participated in the meeting.

BSEC spokesperson and Executive Director Rezaul Karim told TBS, Tk5 crore minimum paid-up capital requirement for SME board listing was only for the firms that wanted to raise capital from qualified investors. Companies set to come back from the OTC were not obliged to have the same.

How the firm ended up in OTC

Following the country's independence, East Pakistan Hotels Ltd, founded in 1961, became Bangladesh Hotels in 1972. The company went public in 1978 and has been a decent dividend payer amid its stable rental income from the infrastructures under ownership, including the Hotel Purbani International.

In 2009-10, when all the companies were compelled to convert their paper shares into electronic ones, BD Hotels, among many others, failed to do so and hence, was kicked out of the main trading platform of the DSE to the OTC.

Its investors have been deprived of stock liquidity – the ease of entry or exits – for more than a decade as the OTC saw rare trading.

Due to its regular profits, dividends, BD Hotels was set for trading in the SME board.

Halim said the company had plans to keep complying with the regulatory requirements.

Posting Tk26.26 in earnings per share, the company announced Tk8 in cash dividends for the last fiscal year against each share having a face value of Tk10.

The last price recorded in the DSE OTC was Tk13 for each share of BD Hotels.