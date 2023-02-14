Who will be sitting on the DSE board

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has sent a list of 18 candidates to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), from which seven will be selected as the bourse's independent directors for a tenure of three years.

The tenure of existing four independent directors including the chairman, who are also in the list of 18 candidates, will end on 18 February.

The DSE board consists of 13 directors. Among them, seven are independent, five are shareholders and strategic investors, and an ex-officio managing director with voting rights.

The Business Standard has obtained the candidates list which includes businessmen, university teachers, journalists, and advocates.

A DSE director said on condition of anonymity that though DSE has been made independent through demutualisation, there has been no major change yet.

He said many of those who are appointed as independent directors on the board have little understanding of the capital market, for which there was no visionary plan to enhance the bourse.

For that, those who understand the capital market, should be appointed as directors, he suggests.

According to DSE officials, the biggest debate during the formation of this board was about the IT department, on account of technical glitches that disrupted trading a couple of times.

Though the strategic partner promised to provide technical assistance, DSE could not accept it. Also, there were various complications regarding the promotion of officials.

DSE officials said despite the construction of Bangabandhu corner on the ground floor of Nikunja DSE tower at the cost of crores of takas, this board has not inaugurated it yet.

The candidates

Md Eunusur Rahman, former senior secretary, Ministry of Finance who is now the chairman of DSE.

Salma Nasreen, former additional secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Md Muntakim Ashraf, former senior vice-president of FBCCI, Dr AKM Masud, professor, department of Industrial & Production Engineering of BUET who are now directors at DSE board.

The other candidates are: Abdul Qayum Mohammad Kibriya, faculty on contract at BIBM, Brigadier General (Retd) Md Shahidul Alam, former DG, Spectrum Division of BTRC, Md Syeed-Uz-Zaman Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Economics of North South University, Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, Professor, Department of Banking and Insurance of University of Dhaka, Md Abdul Momen, Managing Director of Toka Ink Bangladesh, Rubaba Dowla, country managing director of Oracle Bangladesh, Md Afzal Hossain, former chairman of Bangladesh Trade & Tariff Commission (BTTC), Shahnaz Sharmeen Rinvi, journalist, Hafiz Md Hasan Babu, dean of the faculty of Engineering and Technology of DU, Nazia Kabir, Law consultant, practitioner and partner at Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed and Associates, Dr Rasheda Akhtar, treasurer of Jahangirnagar University, Dr Sabita Rezwana Rahman, professor of Microbiology at DU, Dr Monowara Hakim Ali, president of Chittagong women Chamber of Commerce, and Shaila Ferdous, advocate of Bangladesh Supreme Court.

