What made investors active in stocks again

The stock market, after going through a bear run for about a month, seemed to have finally picked up some momentum in the last two trading sessions as a clear indication about the price floor boosted investors' participation.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), on 1 March, reinstated the floor price for 169 scrips which has indicated that the price floor is not going to be removed anytime soon, at least not until the stock market improves.

On Monday, turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 10% to Tk727 crore, compared to the previous trading session. Since 8 February, this is the first time the DSE turnover has crossed Tk700 crore.

And, DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, inched up by 0.14% to reach 6,259 on Monday.

Market insiders said some investors, before the BSEC's 1 March announcement, stayed on the sidelines by only observing the market. They refrained from injecting fresh funds into stocks, as they feared their funds would get stuck if the floor price was lifted.

But now that those doubts have been cleared, investors once again took their shots with stocks and increased their market participation in the first two trading sessions of the week.

Officials at brokerage houses and merchant banks said investors are now injecting fresh funds, which were sitting idle, in some specific issues because now there is no dilemma about the floor price.

On Monday, 100 scrips – including low-paid and good fundamental companies – experienced price appreciation, while 65 scrips declined and 178 stayed the same, compared to the previous day's trade.

Also, some of the loss-making or weak stocks, which had recently soared abnormally, saw corrections on Monday.

According to the daily market commentary of EBL Securities, indices maintained their upward momentum as optimistic investors continued their buying spree across the trading floor.

"Despite a moderate volatility due to the profit-booking tendency of cautious investors, buyers dominated the market by the end of the session since the continuation of the floor price restrictions has provided a safeguard against significant capital erosion from this price level."

"The recent prolonged correction in the market has enticed bargain hunters to take positions in sector-specific issues in anticipation of quick gains," the commentary added.

On Monday, there was buying pressure for mainly insurance, and travel and leisure stocks, whereas sell pressure was high for pharmaceutical and jute stocks, according to a report by Royal Capital.

Five stocks are traded at the floor price, and eight stocks including Bank Asia, Padma Oil, Rahima Food, Dominage Steel, Meghna Petroleum, and Shahjalal Bank exited the floor price.

Dominage Steel Building Systems became the best stock at the DSE by gaining 9.88%, and closed at Tk17.8 per share. The stock was followed by City General Insurance with a 9.33% gain to Tk32.8, and National Feed Mills with a 8.69% gain to Tk15.

On the other hand, the loss-making Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills was the most corrected stock on Monday as it lost the highest 8.89% and closed at Tk133.3 per share. The stock was followed by Meghna PET with 7.27% loss to Tk30.6, and Shyampur Sugar Mills with 5.11% loss to Tk72.4.

In the prior two trading sessions, Zeal Bangla stock soared by around 20%.

On Monday, DSMEX, the SME index at the DSE, also jumped by 1.96% to reach 1,117 points, and SME board turnover rose by 18% to Tk3.87 crore.