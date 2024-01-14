Walton sponsor to offload 1.5 lakh shares

Stocks

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 12:51 pm

Related News

Walton sponsor to offload 1.5 lakh shares

Walton's free float shares are currently only 1.01% of its total shares

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 12:51 pm
Walton sponsor to offload 1.5 lakh shares

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd's sponsor Director SM Ashraful Alam has declared that he will sell 1.5 lakh shares of his holdings in the block market of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) within the next 30 days.

He currently holds 65,855,111 shares of the company, and he will sell the said shares at the prevailing market price, according to disclosure on the DSE on Sunday (14 January).

According to company sources, he made the decision as per the securities regulators' direction to increase free float shares to 10% in the stock market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Walton's free float shares are currently only 1.01% of its total shares. 

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) earlier gave the company's sponsors and directors three years to ensure at least 10% free-float shares.

Free-float shares are listed company shares held by external shareholders who do not need any prior declaration before trading company stocks.

The BSEC, on 12 September 2021, ordered Walton Hi-Tech Industries, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, and the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) to ensure a minimum of 10% free-float shares within a year through offloading sponsor-held shares.

On Sunday, Walton's share price stuck at Tk1,047.70 each on the DSE.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries / Stock Market / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

5h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

1h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

2h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

16h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

5h | Videos