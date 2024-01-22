Walton profit jumps 22 times to Tk340cr in H1 of FY24

Stocks

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 07:37 pm

In a remarkable financial performance, Walton Hi-Tech Industries, electronics and technology giant of the country, has reported an impressive 22-fold increase in profit  in the first half of the ongoing fiscal year, reaching Tk340 crore.

This substantial growth marks a significant leap compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

The electronic giant, which is also listed on the stock exchange, unveiled its financial report for the period spanning July to December of the fiscal year 2023-24 during a meeting held on Monday (22 January) evening.

As per the company's financial statement, Walton reported an earnings per share (EPS) of Tk11.24 in the first half of fiscal year 2023-24, showcasing a notable increase from Tk0.47 recorded during the corresponding period a year ago.

During the October-December quarter, the company achieved a net profit of Tk138 crore, reflecting an impressive 130% growth compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

