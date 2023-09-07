Walton declares 300% cash dividend for general shareholders

Stocks

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 09:53 pm

Related News

Walton declares 300% cash dividend for general shareholders

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 09:53 pm
File photo of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd. Picture: Collected
File photo of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd. Picture: Collected

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has declared a 300% cash dividend for its general shareholders for the fiscal year that ended on 30 June 2023.

Also, the company recommended a 90% cash dividend for its sponsors and directors.

According to Walton's disclosure on Thursday, the company's earnings per share declined 36% to Tk25.84 in FY23, compared to the previous fiscal year.

The company said in the disclosure that its earnings decreased because of an increase in its finance cost caused by a vulnerable global market situation and the devaluation of the taka against foreign currencies during FY23.

At the end of FY23, Walton's net asset value per share stood at Tk343.73 with revaluation, and at Tk242.18 without.

Its net operating cash flow per share stood at Tk111.84, which was negative Tk7.91 in FY22.

To secure approval of the declared dividends, the company has scheduled an annual general meeting on 29 October this year on a digital platform. The record has been fixed on 2 October.

On the Dhaka Stock Exchange, Walton's shares closed at Tk1,047.7 each on Thursday.

Top News

Walton / Bangladesh Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Marbled cats are evolutionarily connected to large cats. Photo: Collected

Understanding the marbled cat: Asia’s most arboreal feline

8h | Earth
The founders say the centrally monitored swapping stations will also ensure that electricity is not stolen from the national grid, thus easing a major concern of the government. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tiger New Energy: Two Harvard alums look to change how three-wheelers are powered in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

1d | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

2h | TBS Today
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

2h | TBS World
Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

1h | TBS Economy
Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

4h | TBS SPORTS