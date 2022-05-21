Wall Street ends mixed after punishing week

Stocks

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 09:27 am

Related News

Wall Street ends mixed after punishing week

Worries about surging inflation and rising interest rates have pummeled the US stock market this year, with danger signals from Walmart Inc and other retailers this week adding to fears about the economy

Reuters
21 May, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 09:27 am
People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, 19 March, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, 19 March, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Wall Street ended mixed on Friday after a volatile session that saw Tesla slump and other growth stocks also lose ground.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their seventh straight week of losses, their longest losing streak since the end of the dotcom bubble in 2001.

The Dow suffered its eighth consecutive weekly decline, its longest since 1932 during the Great Depression.

Worries about surging inflation and rising interest rates have pummeled the US stock market this year, with danger signals from Walmart Inc and other retailers this week adding to fears about the economy.

The S&P 500 spent most of the session in negative territory and at one point was down just over 20% from its Jan. 3 record high close before ending down 18% from that level and flat for the day.

Closing down 20% from that record level would confirm the S&P 500 has been in a bear market since reaching that January high, according to a common definition.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was last down about 27% from its record close in November 2021.

Weighing heavily on the S&P 500, Tesla tumbled 6.4% after Chief Executive Elon Musk denounced as "utterly untrue" claims in a news report that he sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.

Other megacap stocks also fell, with Apple Google-owner Alphabet Inc  down 1.3% and Nvidia losing 2.5%.

Shares of Deere & Co dropped 14% after the heavy equipment maker posted downbeat quarterly revenue.

Pfizer rose 3.6%, helping the S&P 500 avoid a loss for the day.

Recent disappointing forecasts from big retailers Walmart, Kohl's Corp and Target Inc have rattled market sentiment, adding to evidence that rising prices have started to hurt the purchasing power of US consumers.

On Friday, Ross Stores plunged 22.5% after the discount apparel retailer cut its 2022 forecasts for sales and profit, while Vans brand owner VF Corp gained 6.1% on strong 2023 revenue outlook.

Traders are pricing in 50-basis point rate hikes by the US central bank in June and July.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.01% to end the session at 3,901.36 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.30% to 11,354.62 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03% to 31,261.90 points.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 3.0%, the Dow lost 2.9% and the Nasdaq declined 3.8%.

About two thirds of S&P 500 stocks are down 20% or more from their 52-week highs.

Volume on US exchanges was 13.0 billion shares, compared with a 13.5 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.24-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 48 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 11 new highs and 353 new lows.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

USA / Stock Market / Wall Street

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

3h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

4h | In Focus
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The right way to apply for jobs at int'l orgs

8m | Videos
Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

23h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1d | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally