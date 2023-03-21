Volatile stocks trading higher amid dull turnover

Dhaka stocks, which have been two down days, have been looking for ground beneath their feet since early trading on Tuesday.

However, in the bearish condition, buyers were yet to be clear about taking over the helm and the market continued volatile trading.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was 0.23% higher at 6,218 points at 1:00 pm following several intraday ups and downs.

Also, the trading appetite that reflects investors' confidence seemed to have remained low as in the first three hours the DSE registered only Tk205 crore turnover, which was Tk345 in 4.30 hours on Monday.

Of the total scrips, 79 scrips advanced, 20 declined as of 1:00 pm.