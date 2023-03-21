Volatile stocks trading higher amid dull turnover

Stocks

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 01:06 pm

Related News

Volatile stocks trading higher amid dull turnover

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 01:06 pm
Photo: Mumit M/ TBS
Photo: Mumit M/ TBS

Dhaka stocks, which have been two down days, have been looking for ground beneath their feet since early trading on Tuesday.  

However, in the bearish condition, buyers were yet to be clear about taking over the helm and the market continued volatile trading.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), was 0.23% higher at 6,218 points at 1:00 pm following several intraday ups and downs.

Also, the trading appetite that reflects investors' confidence seemed to have remained low as in the first three hours the DSE registered only Tk205 crore turnover, which was Tk345 in 4.30 hours on Monday.

Of the total scrips, 79 scrips advanced, 20 declined as of 1:00 pm.

 

Economy / Top News

DSE / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

2h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

3h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Khacha with thematic products

Khacha with thematic products

2h | TBS Stories
Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

19h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

20h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max