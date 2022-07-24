Usmania Glass to issue shares to BCIC against loans

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
24 July, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 09:48 pm

Related News

Usmania Glass to issue shares to BCIC against loans

This way, it can fulfill the minimum paid-up capital requirement of Tk30 crore

Salah Uddin Mahmud
24 July, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 09:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Usmania Glass Sheet Factory – a pioneer in the country's glass industry – wants to issue shares to the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) against loans amounting to Tk18.77 crore.

This way, the company will be able to comply with the regulatory requirement of fulfilling the minimum paid-up capital requirement of Tk30 crore. 

Recently, the company has applied to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for regulatory opinion in this regard.

The BCIC has also approved this decision of the company.

An official of the company said on  anonymity, "We have no other option to increase paid-up capital to comply with the regulatory rule, as the company has been incurring losses consecutively."

The company will take the next step if the regulator approves the decision, he added. 

Usmania Glass Sheet Factory started operating as a business in Chattogram before the independence of Bangladesh in 1959.

It was the country's first glass manufacturing industry which had an aim to meet local demand at an affordable price.

With the rise of the private sector in the glass industry after the country's independence, Usmania Glass Sheet Factory gradually lost its market share.

An official said the company is now over 60 years old and most of the machinery is outdated. It has failed to meet production targets and the old machinery is creating a burden with high production costs.

As a result, the company has been incurring huge losses and the demand for its products has been declining.

According to its financials, the company last made a profit of Tk3.91 crore in fiscal 2013-14.

Since then, it has incurred losses for eight years up to fiscal 2020-21.

Its container glasses are widely used in food and beverage packaging, pharmaceuticals, laboratories, and hygiene sectors in both local and foreign markets, says the company.

Khan Wahab Shafique Rahman and Co – chartered accountants of the company – said the production technology of Usmania Glass has become outdated compared to its peers in the industry.

For that, its production cost has exceeded selling price, resulting in operating losses for a few years including the current fiscal year. The accumulated loss of the company has reached Tk59.63 crore.

As of 30 June, this year, tsponsor-directors held 2%, the government 51%, institutional investors 14.10%, and general investors 32.90% shares of the company.

Its last trading share price was Tk76.40 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.

Top News

Usmania Glass Sheet Factory Limited (UGSFL) / BCIC / loans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

12h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

1d | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Govt wants to reduce allocation for less important projects

Govt wants to reduce allocation for less important projects

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka moment inevitable, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Sri Lanka moment inevitable, says Pak PM Imran Khan

2h | Videos
Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

6h | Videos
Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online