United Insurance declares a 10% cash dividend

United Insurance Company Limited, a publicly listed non-life insurer, has recommended a 10% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2022.

In the previous year, United Insurance had paid the same dividend to its shareholders in 2021.

According to its financials, the insurer has reported a 6% growth in profit than the previous year.

Its earnings per share (EPS) in 2022 increased to Tk1.75, which was Tk1.65 in 2021.

The company said, its EPS has increased due to higher premium collection and interest income.

The company's annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on 18 May through the digital platform, and the record date has been fixed on 9 April.

Its shares price on Sunday stood at Tk37.90 each at 12.39pm.