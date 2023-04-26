United Commercial Bank proposes 5% cash and 5% stock dividends

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 01:32 pm

Photo: UCB
Photo: UCB

The United Commercial bank (UCB) has proposed to give 5% cash and 5% stock dividend to its shareholders for the calendar year 2022.

It also set the record date for the annual general meeting on 18 May, where the meeting will be held on 26 June this year.

During the last year, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk2.35, which was 32% higher than the previous year.

The bank also suffered a net operating cash crisis as its net operating cash flow per share was Tk13.25 negative.

Its share was stuck on the floor price at Tk13 on Wednesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange despite there being no limit to change the price of the bank.

As per the rule, there is no price limit to changing the share price on the first trading day after declaring dividend.

 

