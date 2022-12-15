United Airways to arrange pending AGMs on 3 January

Stocks

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 10:35 pm

Related News

United Airways to arrange pending AGMs on 3 January

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
United Airways to arrange pending AGMs on 3 January

United Airways (BD) Ltd will hold its annual general meetings (AGMs) on 3 January 2016, for the next five years, from 2016 to 2021.

The company, which earlier received permission from the High Court to hold the AMGs, has set 22 December 2022 as the record date, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

In March this year, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) directed the company to regularise its pending AGMs for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and complete audits.

In September, the commission set up a five-member enquiry panel to look into the affairs of the company that shut down operations in 2014.

The panel is working to look into issues relating to the suspension and resumption of operations, the reconstruction of the board of directors, the trading pattern of securities, and the overall status of the company.

In June last year, the BSEC also delisted the company from the main board of stock exchanges and put it on the over-the-counter (OTC) market because of its weak fundamentals.

In February 2021, the commission recast the company's board to revive its operations.

The BSEC appointed seven independent directors to the board, including aviation expert and Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam, and removed former managing director Tasbirul Alam Chowdhury.

Sources said the firm has drowned in around Tk800 crore of liabilities till now. Of that, Tk355 crore is owed to the Civil Aviation Authority, and the rest is owed to banks and other sources.

Incorporated in 2005, United Airways raised Tk100 crore in 2010 through an initial public offering (IPO). It also issued rights shares in 2011.

But in March 2016, all domestic and international flights for the company were again suspended indefinitely.

Currently, its paid-up capital is Tk828 crore. Sponsors and directors jointly hold only 2.5% of shares, while general investors own 86.43% of the company. 

United Airways

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

10h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

9h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

10h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

5h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

6h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

6h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

8h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit