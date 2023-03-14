Unique Meghnaghat Power Limited signs $463m foreign loan agreement

Unique Meghnaghat Power Limited, a subsidiary of Unique Hotel and Resorts Limited, has signed an agreement for a foreign loan of $463 million with lenders for a period of 15 years to meet the debt requirement of the project.

The company is also a joint venture entity of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, Strategic Finance Limited, Nebras Power Investment Management BV, and GE Capital Global Energy Investment.

Unique Meghnaghat Power Limited was established as a special purpose vehicle for the construction and operation of a 584MW gas-based combined cycle power plant at Sonargaon, Narayanganj on a Build Own Operate (BOO) basis for 22 years.

The project will be financed at a 75:25 Debt-Equity ratio where Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC has 37.24% of economic interest.

The loan tenor of the total loan of $463 million will be 15 years which comes -- $270 million from Standard Chartered Bank, $110 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, $45 million from Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG), and $38 million from OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).