Unique Hotel's profit soars 92% riding on capital gain

Stocks

TBS Report
18 September, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Unique Hotel's profit soars 92% riding on capital gain

TBS Report
18 September, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 10:22 pm
Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd, owner of The Westin Dhaka, posted a staggering 92% year-on-year growth in its earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal 2022-23. Photo: Mumit M
Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd, owner of The Westin Dhaka, posted a staggering 92% year-on-year growth in its earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal 2022-23. Photo: Mumit M

Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd — owner of The Westin Dhaka — has posted a staggering 92% year-on-year growth in its earnings per share (EPS) in the fiscal 2022-23, thanks to its extraordinary income from selling shares. 

At the end of FY23, its EPS stood at Tk6.42. Of this, Tk3.83 came from capital gain on selling ordinary shares of the Unique Meghnaghat Power Limited, Tk2.06 from business operations, and Tk0.53 from an unrealised gain of Tk15.45 crore on investment at Chartered Life Insurance Company. In FY22, Unique Hotel's EPS was Tk3.34.

The company said in its price sensitive information (PSI) after a board meeting held on Monday, Unique Hotel sold 2.45% shares of its subsidiary Unique Meghnaghat at Tk112.87 crore.

A Qatar-based investment company Nebras Power Investment Management BV bought a portion of shares of the power plant.

Unique Hotel recommended a 20% cash dividend for its shareholders as it registered a substantial profit growth in FY23. In FY22, the cash dividend recommended was 15% for the shareholders.

Also, the company reported a 55% increase in its revenue in FY23, compared to the previous fiscal year, according to the PSI.

To secure approval of the declared dividend from the shareholders, the company has scheduled an online annual general meeting (AGM) on 12 December this year. The record date has been fixed on 23 October.

The Nebras Power Investment Management has paid $10.91 million to Unique Hotel in March this year as the second and third phase payments for acquiring a stake at Unique Meghnaghat Power.

In March 2022, Nebras Power paid $9.6 million or Tk82 crore as the first phase payment.

Bangladesh

Unique Hotel / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

57m | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

22m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS