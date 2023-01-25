Unique Hotel quarterly profit jumps by 270%

The Unique Hotel and Resorts Limited, owner of The Westin Dhaka, registers a 67% decline in revenue from July to March in FY21. Photo: Mumit M

Unique Hotel and Resorts Ltd, the company that owns The Westin Dhaka and a few other hotels, has posted 270% growth in its October-December profits.

The luxury hotel company posted TK1 in its quarterly earnings per share (EPS) for the last three months of 2022, which was Tk0.27 in the same period of 2021 and Tk0.52 in the July-September quarter of 2022.

At the end of December, the company's net asset value per share stood at Tk84.79.

Unique Hotel shares jumpstarted the day at Tk72.8 apiece and profit booking pressure dragged it down to Tk68.4 at 1.00 pm on Wednesday.