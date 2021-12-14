Union Insurance subscription opens Wednesday

Stocks

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 07:16 pm

Related News

Union Insurance subscription opens Wednesday

The insurer will raise Tk19.36 crore by issuing 1.93 crore ordinary shares

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 07:16 pm
Union Insurance subscription opens Wednesday

The subscription of the initial public offering (IPO) of Union Insurance will open on Wednesday and continue till 22 December 2021.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed the company to raise Tk19.36 crore by issuing 1.93 crore ordinary shares.

The insurer will offer the shares to the public at a face value of Tk10 each, and invest the fund in fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) and the capital market. It will use a part of the fund to purchase a floor space.

It provides insurance coverage in areas of property damage by fire incidents, marine cargos, motors, liabilities, and engineering projects.

The insurer had earlier applied to the commission but failed to comply with the securities rules.

Later that year, the BSEC exempted insurance companies from the securities rule to enable them to get listed on the stock market under the fixed price method.

Presently, the insurance company's paid-up capital is Tk29.04 crore.

According to reports of the January-September period of 2020, the net profit of the company was Tk2.70 crore and its earnings per share stood at Tk0.93.

During this period, its net premium stood at Tk43.11 crore and its net claim at Tk8.68 crore.

At the same time, the net asset value per share was Tk16.02.

Union Insurance Company Ltd started its journey in Bangladesh as a public limited company in August 2000.

Top News

Union Insurance / IPO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

10h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

11h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

1h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

1h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

5h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?