Union Insurance: stock trading debut on 16 Jan

Stocks

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 08:32 pm

Related News

Union Insurance: stock trading debut on 16 Jan

The company completed its IPO subscription, 15-22 December 2021

TBS Report
11 January, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 08:32 pm
Union Insurance: stock trading debut on 16 Jan

Union Insurance Company Ltd will make its stock trading debut on 16 January.

On 10 January, the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) credited the company's primary shares to the Beneficiary Owner (BO) accounts of investors.

The company completed its initial public offering (IPO) subscription between 15 and 22 December, 2021.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed the company to raise Tk19.36 crore with an IPO issue of 1.93 crore ordinary shares.

The insurer will invest the funds in fixed deposit receipts (FDR) and the capital market, and a portion of the funds to purchase floor space.

It applied once before to the commission to do an IPO but failed to comply with securities rules.

Last year, BSEC exempted insurance companies from the securities rule to enable them to get listed on the stock market under the fixed price method.

Currently, the insurance company's paid-up capital is Tk29.04 crore. 

According to its January-September 2020 reports, net profits of the company stood at Tk2.70 crore and its earnings per share, Tk0.93. Its net asset value per share was Tk16.02.

In the same timeframe, its net premium stood at Tk43.11 crore, and its net claim was Tk8.68 crore. 

Union Insurance Company Ltd provides insurance coverage in areas of property damage by fire incidents, marine cargo, motors, liabilities, and engineering projects. 

It was incorporated as a public limited company in August 2000.

Top News

Union Insurance / IPO / Stock Trading

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

8h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

10h | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

11h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

1h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

1h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

1h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment