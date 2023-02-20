Unilever Consumer Care to announce dividend on 1 March

Unilever Consumer Care Limited is going to hold a board meeting on 1 March to announce the dividend for its shareholders for the year 2022.

Besides, the board will approve the annual audited financial statement at that meeting.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the healthy drinks maker will conduct the meeting on Wednesday (1 March) at 5pm.

Earlier, it had paid a 440% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2021.

Unilever Consumer Care's third quarter (July-September) revenue of 2022 fell by 5% to Tk107.74 crore. Despite the increase in production costs, the company's profit increased by 15% to Tk18.72 crore.

During the first nine months of 2022, its revenue increased by 1% to Tk319 crore and profit rose by 40% to Tk54 crore.

The floor price of its shares has been Tk2,849 on the DSE trading floor since November last year.