Undervalued growth stocks good to buy, says equity expert Akramul Alam

Some large companies that lead their respective industries have been successfully managing their sales and profit growth over years in Bangladesh, while their stock prices did not follow through, said Akramul Alam, head of research at brokerage firm Royal Capital Ltd, who believes the stocks are good to buy from the bourses of Dhaka and Chattogram for long-term investments.

"There is disconnect, and intelligent and cautious investors should fill the gap between the growth in the companies' business and stock prices," said the equity analyst in an interview with The Business Standard.

"The second half of 2023 should be better for the Bangladesh economy, compared to that in the January-July period," he said, citing the slowing down of US inflation that might help calm western money markets later this year and start reversing the trend of rising rates next year.

Bangladesh's exports fared better than expected despite high inflation in its major markets in the west, and with their consumers having some relief in the coming days, exports should improve, said the analyst.

However, the long term potential of Bangladesh to be a trillion-dollar economy would not be possible without a strong capital market that needs sufficient products, a robust supply of shares of well-performing companies, and a demand for those in the market, he said.

Speculation or aggressive position taking by traders often pops up junk shares' prices sharply, and that again corrects due to profit booking, which are risky investments for the mass people as they better focus on stable investments for a long-term return, said Alam, who is also a resource person for the nationwide financial literacy programme of the Bangladesh Institute of Capital Markets.

Speaking the language of all the qualified analysts, he said, for instance, that British American Tobacco Bangladesh secured a 20% profit growth in the tough economic environment, and its shares are stuck on the floor.

"If the company can continue such growth for the next 2-3 years, the right value of its shares should go higher," he said.

Square Pharmaceuticals, in another example, he said, had secured 12-13% revenue growth over the last decade, with the growth tightening little to just below 10% nowadays. It is a debt-free company, and its profits grew significantly in the past few years while its stock price did not follow through.

Some banks, pharmaceuticals, and textile stocks are on his watch list as he expects the return of investors at the right point of the economic cycle in the coming days.