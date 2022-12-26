Two textile firms allowed to issue stock dividends

Stocks

TBS Report 
26 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

Two textile firms allowed to issue stock dividends

TBS Report 
26 December, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed two more textile firms – Desh Garments and Queen South Textile Mills – to raise their paid-up capital through issuing stock dividends.

Earlier, the securities regulator allowed HR Textile to issue stock dividends on the same grounds.  

As per the listing regulation of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), a company needs to have at least Tk30 crore as paid-up capital.

Desh Garments

In the fiscal 2021-22, Desh Garments recommended a 10% stock dividend for its shareholders.

During the year, the company's revenue jumped by 191% to Tk17.61 crore, compared to the previous year, and its net profit stood at Tk9.52 lakh and earnings per share (EPS) at Tk0.13.

Its paid-up capital is currently Tk7.53 crore, which will increase to Tk8.28 crore after the stock dividend adjustment.

For this, the company has to issue 7.53 lakh ordinary shares at a face value of Tk10 each.

Queen South Textile Mills

Queen South Textile Mills recommended 6% cash and 6% stock dividends for its shareholders for the fiscal 2021-22.

During the year, its revenue increased by 19% to Tk123.39 crore, compared to the previous fiscal, and its net profit stood at Tk4.72 crore and EPS at Tk0.33.

Currently, the company's paid-up capital is Tk143.96 crore, which will increase to Tk152.64 crore after the stock dividend adjustment.

For this, the company has to issue 86.38 lakh ordinary shares at a face value of Tk10 each. 

Economy

stocks / textile / dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

10h | Thoughts
Marsha Diaz and Mashiur Rahaman. Sketch: TBS

Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

12h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Gadgets to beat the winter blues

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

1h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

2h | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

5h | TBS Stories
Brazilians are bitter about Tite

Brazilians are bitter about Tite

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction