Two sponsors to sell 2.22 lakh Gemini Sea Food shares

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 03:22 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two sponsors have announced their intention to sell 2.22 lakh shares of Gemini Sea Food Limited.

The shares would be sold in the block market within 30 working days, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Block market is the platform beyond the regular trading screen to facilitate large transactions without disrupting the public market flow.

Gemini Sea Food sponsor Kazi Shahid Ahmed holds more than 7.93 lakh shares of the company and he is planning to sell 1.22 lakh shares.

Ameenah Ahmed, who is a sponsor and a director of the company, holds more than 7.72 lakh shares, of which she will sell 1 lakh.

Gemini Sea Food shares soared by 8.74% on Wednesday (29 March) to Tk496 a piece on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

