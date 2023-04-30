Two Pran-RFL concerns see lower profits in March quarter

Agricultural Marketing Company Limited (Pran) and Rangpur Foundry Limited (RFL) of the Pran-RFL Group have reported year-on-year declines in their profits in the January to March quarter of the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal year.

According to a disclosure by Rangpur Foundry on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Sunday, the company's unaudited earnings per share (EPS) in the third quarter of FY23 fell by 3% to Tk0.89, compared to the same quarter of FY22.

In the July to March period of FY23, the company's EPS stood at Tk3.03, which was 2.57% lower than that in the same nine months of the previous fiscal.

According to Pran's DSE disclosure on Sunday, its EPS dropped by 14% to Tk1.72 in the third quarter of FY23, compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

And in the July to March period of FY23, Pran's EPS stood at Tk5.32, which was 15% lower than that in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

After the disclosures, share price of Rangpur Foundry fell by 4.42% in a day to close at Tk159.9, and Pran's share price fell by 2.43% to Tk273 on Sunday at the DSE.