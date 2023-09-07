Two Meghna Group concerns out of operations for a long time

Stocks

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 10:03 pm

Related News

Two Meghna Group concerns out of operations for a long time

In December 2021, the DSE, after an inspection, found the factories of the two firms closed.

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 10:03 pm
Two Meghna Group concerns out of operations for a long time

Two listed Meghna Group companies — Meghna Condensed Milk Industries Limited and Meghna PET Industries Limited — have informed that they have not been in operations for a long time.

The companies informed this through disclosures on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Thursday.

In the disclosures, Meghna Condensed Milk said it has been off production for three years, while Meghna PET has not mentioned a specific period.

In December 2021, the DSE, after an inspection, found the factories of the two firms closed.

In April 2022, the securities regulator formed a four-member committee to look into the business activities of the two firms.

Both the companies released their financial statements and held annual general meetings regularly, but did not inform investors about the factory shutdown.

Even the auditor of the companies, Islam Quazi Shafique and Co, did not mention anything about the state of production at the factories. In its qualified opinion in the companies' financial statements, the auditor, however, expressed doubts about the future of the companies stating that their liabilities were more than their assets.

Meghna Condensed Milk

Meghna Condensed Milk started operations in 1999 with the announcement of setting up the largest condensed milk plant in the country. The company was established with a loan from Sonali Bank under the ICD Agro-Based Project. It was listed on the stock market in 2001.

In the July to March period of the fiscal 2022-23, the company's loss per share was Tk1.58, which was Tk5.34 in the same period previous year. Its net asset value per share was negative Tk71.67.

Currently, the company's paid-up capital is Tk16 crore. Its shares closed at Tk28.8 apiece at the DSE on Thursday.

As of 31 August this year, sponsors and directors jointly held 37.43% and general investors 62.57% of the company shares.

Meghna PET

Meghna PET started its business in 1997. It mainly produces PET (PolyEthylene Terephthalate) bottles. It was also listed on the stock exchange in 2001.

In the July to March period of FY23, its loss per share was Tk0.17, which was a loss per share of Tk0.18 in the same period of FY22. Its net asset value per share was negative Tk5.02.

Currently, the company's paid-up capital is Tk12 crore. Its shares closed at Tk33.7 each at the DSE on Thursday.

As of 31 August, sponsors and directors jointly held 43.55% and general investors 56.45% of the company shares.

Top News

Meghna Group / Meghna condensed milk / and Meghna PET Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Marbled cats are evolutionarily connected to large cats. Photo: Collected

Understanding the marbled cat: Asia’s most arboreal feline

8h | Earth
The founders say the centrally monitored swapping stations will also ensure that electricity is not stolen from the national grid, thus easing a major concern of the government. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tiger New Energy: Two Harvard alums look to change how three-wheelers are powered in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

1d | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

2h | TBS Today
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

2h | TBS World
Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

1h | TBS Economy
Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

4h | TBS SPORTS