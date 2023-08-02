Two firms, an investor fined for stock manipulation

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 11:08 pm

Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The securities regulator slapped fines on an individual investor as well as directors at two firms — Meghna Condensed Milk and Mithun Knitting and Dyeing — because of share price manipulation and submission of fake financials.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) took this decision at a commission meeting held on 17 July.

Meghna Condensed Milk's penalty

A senior official at the BSEC, seeking anonymity, said Meghna Condensed Milk has submitted overstated and false financial reports to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), which misled the investors in trading the company's shares.

Which is why the managing director and chairman at Meghna Condensed Milk each have to pay a fine of Tk1 crore. Consequently, MF Kamal has to pay Tk2 crore fine as he is both the chairman and managing director of the company.

The BSEC has also fined Meghna's directors, excluding the nominated and independent ones, Tk50 lakh each.

The company's share price, which had jumped by more than 150% to Tk43.6 apiece in June-July last year, is now stuck at the floor price of Tk29.4.

In December 2021, a DSE team visited the company's factory to find it closed. But Meghna never provided any information to its shareholders about its operational status.

Though the company showed revenue figures in its financial report till 2020, the DSE believes that the firm's factory has been closed for a long time.

Hence, a circle of manipulators took advantage of these loopholes and played with the stock at various times. As a result, ordinary investors were affected, the BSEC official said.

Mithun Knitting's penalty

Mithun Knitting and Dyeing's directors have to pay a fine of Tk3 lakh each because of violating securities rules. The company is now known as Toto Knitex.

The BSEC has called the company's directors to know their plan on reviving the firm's business.

The investor who manipulated shares

Mohammad Abdul Hai, an individual investor, has been fined Tk55 lakh for manipulating the prices of JMI Syringe and Maksons Spinning shares.

According to BSEC, he influenced the share price of JMI Syringe through serial trading at the DSE in June-July last year. Back then, its share price jumped nearly 75% to Tk511 each.

Serial trading is the buying and selling of shares between the same beneficiary accounts in order to impact the share price.

For this, the BSEC fined him Tk20 lakh. And, for influencing Maksons Spinning shares, the BSEC fined him Tk35 lakh.

