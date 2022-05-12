Two banks to raise Tk1,600cr through bonds

Stocks

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 07:57 pm

Related News

Two banks to raise Tk1,600cr through bonds

Pubali Bank and Premier Bank to issue bonds for strengthening their Tier-2 capital bases

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 07:57 pm
Two banks to raise Tk1,600cr through bonds

Publicly listed Pubali Bank and Premier Bank will issue bonds worth Tk1,600 crore for strengthening their Tier-2 capital bases under Basel-III norms.

The issuance of the bonds needs to comply with the regulatory requirements and be approved by the authorities concerned.

Pubali Bank

The Pubali Bank has decided to raise Tk1,000 crore through issuance of a subordinated bond.

It wants to meet the requirements for Tier-2 capital to support the bank's Basel-III compliance as per the Bangladesh Bank's December 2014 guidelines on risk-based capital adequacy.

The Pubali Bank was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1984.

Sponsors and directors hold 31.50%, institutional investors 27.09%, foreign investors 0.23%, and general investors 41.18% of the bank's shares.

At the end of Thursday's trading session, its shares closed at Tk25.10 each at the DSE.

Premier Bank

The Premier Bank Limited has decided to issue a subordinated bond for raising Tk600 crore.

The seven-year tenure bond will be a non-convertible, unsecured, fully redeemable, and floating-rate subordinated bond.

The bank wants to strengthen Tier-2 capital under Basel-III norms through private placement.

The Premier Bank was listed on the stock exchanges in 2007.

Sponsors and directors hold 34.97%, institutional investors 23.35%, foreign investors 1.86%, and general investors 39.82% of the bank's shares.

Top News

Pubali Bank / Premier Bank / Bond Issue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

5h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

7h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

9h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

2h | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

2h | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

9h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert