Turnover falls below Tk300cr again as indices slip

Stocks

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

Turnover falls below Tk300cr again as indices slip

Concerns about a return of political movements in the country seem to have worsened things for an already bleak market

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 09:57 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Dhaka bourse indices failed to stay afloat on Thursday amid an overall decrease in investor participation that squeezed the daily turnover by 5% to Tk296 crore.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.09% lower at 6,228 points. Shariah index DSES and blue-chip DS30 also slipped 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.

According to the daily market commentary of EBL Securities on Thursday, a prolonged bearish sentiment, resulting from ongoing macroeconomic tensions, is a major factor that negatively impacted the market.

Also, concerns regarding a return of political movements in the country seem to have worsened things for an already bleak market, the review added.

"The absence of a major trigger in the market weakened the confidence of investors in taking long-term positions in equities, prompting them to liquidate their portfolios and remain on the sidelines," EBL Securities analysts added.

As soon as the turnover hit below Tk300 crore earlier on Tuesday, the securities regulator took out its much used weapon of fund injection through various entities in a move to support the market.

But, the stock market barely seemed to count on this attempt as investors held their cautious stance.

Like the other days of the week, eight in every ten scrips were stuck on their floor prices. Only 18 scrips advanced in the DSE on Thursday while 54 declined.

Top News

Stock / Turnover

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

5h | Pursuit
Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

12h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

13h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1h | TBS Stories
Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

2h | TBS World
How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points