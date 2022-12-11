Turnover crosses Tk400cr after five days

After hovering around Tk300 crore for five sessions, the daily turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) once again crossed Tk400 crore on Sunday.

The turnover settled at Tk414.8 crore, a 40% increase compared to the previous trading session.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, gained sharply in the first hour of trade and remained mostly upbeat throughout the session. Finally, it closed 0.19% higher at 6,239.

The Shariah index DSES and the blue-chip index DS30 also advanced by 0.17% and 1.79% respectively.

According to the daily market commentary of EBL Securities, the Dhaka bourse indices regained some positive momentum on Sunday, as bargain hunters took positions on some selective scrips that were trading at lucrative price levels.

In the past week, investors' concerns over possible political unrest in the country weakened their confidence which in turn impacted the market.

But on Sunday, the easing of worries regarding the return of political movements as well as macroeconomic factors seemed to have impacted the market positively, the review read.

Out of a total 390 issues traded, 63 advanced, eight declined and 319 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

On the sectoral front, pharma and chemicals contributed the highest 28.6% to the day's turnover, followed by IT with 14.1% and fuel and power with 11.1%.

Most sectors displayed price appreciation, out of which, jute gained the highest 7.1%, IT 1.9% and services 1.4%.

Tannery was the only sector that faced a price correction on Sunday.