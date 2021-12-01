Tung Hai incurs Tk237cr loss in five years

Stocks

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 10:33 pm

Related News

Tung Hai incurs Tk237cr loss in five years

The highest Tk102.28 crore loss was in fiscal 2017-18

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 10:33 pm
Tung Hai incurs Tk237cr loss in five years

Tung Hai Knitting and Dyeing – a 100% export-oriented composite sweater factory – has incurred a loss of Tk237.81 crore in the last five fiscal years as its factory remained closed since fiscal 2016-17.

Despite factory closure, the company has to bear the fixed and other costs which dragged it down to losses.

On Wednesday, the company disclosed its financials for the last five years till fiscal 2020-21 that ended on 30 June 2021.

The sweater manufacturer has disappointed its shareholders for its failure to declare any dividends.

Among the last five years, the highest Tk102.28 crore loss was in fiscal 2017-18 when the loss per share stood at Tk9.59, according to the financials.

The company said on local stock exchanges, its annual general meeting will be held on 29 December.

In FY21, it incurred a loss of Tk3.30 crore, and the loss per share stood at Tk0.31.

The loss stood at Tk21.97 crore in FY20, at Tk65.58 crore in FY19, and Tk44.68 crore in FY17.

Tung Hai Knitting and Dyeing Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in 2004.

It got listed on the capital market in 2014 and raised Tk35 crore by issuing 3.5 crore shares through an Initial Public Offering.

Mahbubur Rahman, who started Tung Hai Knitting, died in a fire at his company's head office.

After his death, the company fell into a leadership crisis. 

Following the failure due to mismanagement, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has frozen the bank accounts of the company and its directors to protect the interest of general investors.

Also, for the violation of securities laws and regulations, the BSEC has fined its directors in November 2020.

Top News

Tung Hai Knitting & Dyeing Ltd / sweater factory / loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

8h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

13h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

12h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'