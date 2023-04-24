Trust Bank profits dropped over 72% in Jan-Mar

Trust Bank's earnings per share (EPS) dropped over 72% in the January-March quarter of this year.

During the period, its EPS was Tk0.32, which was Tk1.16 a year ago at the same time.

Besides, its net operating cash flow per share became negative at Tk1.51 as its cash outflow increased than inflow.

But the bank did not explain the reason for the drop in its financial report filed on the stock exchanges as per the corporate governance code.

The private sector bank also declared a dividend to its shareholders for the calendar year 2022.

It proposed a 10% cash and 10% stock dividend for the last year, where its EPS was Tk3.75.

Its shares are being traded on the floor price at Tk34.90 since September last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.