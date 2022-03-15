Trust Bank to invest Tk9.1cr in Trust Axiata Digital

Stocks

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 09:23 pm

Related News

Trust Bank to invest Tk9.1cr in Trust Axiata Digital

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 09:23 pm
Trust Bank to invest Tk9.1cr in Trust Axiata Digital

The Trust Bank Limited (TBL) — a private sector lender — will inject Tk9.1 crore of fresh funds in Trust Axiata Digital Limited — a joint venture mobile financial services company.

The purpose of this investment is to strengthen Trust Axiata's capital base and expand its business, stated the bank's disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website on Tuesday.

The bank also disclosed that its board decided to issue a Tk400 crore subordinate bond to strengthen the bank's capital base.

The issuance of the "TBL fully redeemable non-convertible unsecured subordinated bond-VI" is subject to approval of the regulatory authorities, the disclosure added.

Established in 2020, Trust Axiata Digital is a joint venture of Trust Bank and Axiata Digital Services, Malaysia — a service arm of Axiata Group Berhad.

Trust Bank holds 51% and Axiata Digital Services a 49% stake in the company.

Trust Bank got listed on the stock exchanges in 2007.

In the first nine months of 2021, its net profits rose 6% compared to the same period in 2020.

During the January to September period, its profits rose to Tk277.87 crore, from Tk262.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

In 2020, the bank's annual profits stood at Tk180.20 crore.

On Tuesday, its DSE share price slipped 0.86% and stood at Tk34.4 each, compared to the previous trading session.

Top News

Trust Bank / Trust Axiata Digital Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

7h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

8h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

9h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

24m | Videos
Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

29m | Videos
Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

1h | Videos
Amir khan talks about divorce

Amir khan talks about divorce

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion