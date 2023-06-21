Troubled firms dominate gainers

Stocks

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 11:26 pm

Related News

Troubled firms dominate gainers

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 11:26 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

At the end of a volatile session, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.15% higher at 6,310 points on Wednesday.

Thanks to the rising stock prices of a bunch of poorly performing firms that were emerging at the top spots of speculation.

Each of the top ten gainers was from a group of listed firms that had long been sinking into various troubles in business.

Stock brokers said it seemed to have become a widely believed idea that when the broader market enters price correction phases, small-cap and junk stocks would move higher.

Some sharp, strong rallies in troubled company shares this year strengthened the belief, and speculative trading in the scrips became trendy at the bourses of Dhaka and Chattogram.

For example, lossmaking Olympic Accessories, which led the gainers with a 10% rise, got rid of the floor price before many of the stronger companies, while some argued that despite losses, the company might have been lucrative to many because of its shares' price level—near to the face value.

Another troubled firm, Prime Islami Life Insurance, left many of its better-performing competitors and surged to the second spot on the DSE gainers' table.

Simtex Industries, despite having litigation problems over control of the firm, was chased by stock investors.

Imam Button Industries, after the regulatory efforts to be back in production, was the fourth-highest gainer on the DSE.

The top ten gainers' list also included Northern Jute Manufacturing Company, which was weakened under the control of PK Halder associates, asset evaporator Jute Spinners, GQ Ballpen, RSRM Steel, which has been out of production, Aziz Pipes and Yeakin Polymer.

Chronic problems over the years have been synonymous with each of them, said stockbrokers and analysts.

However, at the end of the day, 124 of the DSE scrips, mostly small-cap ones, advanced and 49 declined.

The gainers helped the bourse return to green territory at the end of the session, offering the market a breathing space amid the recent selloff and volatility.

Meanwhile, market turnover increased slightly, rising by 6.6% to Tk630 crore.

On the sectoral front, food, pharmaceuticals, and life insurers contributed most to the DSE turnover on Wednesday.

Jute, IT, and life insurance were the winning sectors, while service and real estate, tannery, and general insurance sectors led the losers.

CSCX, the broad-based index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) was 0.06% higher at 11,137, while turnover in the port-city bourse surged to Tk530 crore from Tk24 crore because of some large trades.

Top News

DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

14h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

3h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

2h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

6h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

11h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions