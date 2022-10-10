Treasury bonds push DSE market cap by 48%, yet no trade on trial session

Stocks

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 10:31 pm

Related News

Treasury bonds push DSE market cap by 48%, yet no trade on trial session

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 10:31 pm
Treasury bonds push DSE market cap by 48%, yet no trade on trial session

Treasury bonds that went live on trial trading in the bourses on Monday pushed up the total market capitalisation of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) by more than 48% to Tk7.725 lakh crore, from Tk5.22 lakh crore last week. 

However, the trial trading session was a failure in terms of linking the central bank's Beneficiary Participants' Identification Accounts (BPID) and the capital market's Beneficiary Owners' Identification Accounts (BOID) in time.

Due to failure in timely data transfer from the central bank ecosystem to the capital market platform, no successful trade of the government debt securities took place in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE), despite sufficient buy orders on the electronic trading screens.

The DSE hoped in a statement, solving all the practical issues, the timely delivery of the government securities would be ensured by the next one or two days and only then the bourse would start exchange trading of government securities.

Exchange trading made treasury bonds better accessible to the capital market investors and is going to create a bonafide secondary market for the most important fixed income instrument, said Chartered Financial Analyst Asif Khan, a partner of Edge Asset Management. 

"We have been buying-selling treasury bonds in the central bank platform through banks and it can be done more conveniently through our BOID now," he said, adding that his firm as the asset manager of two mutual funds is looking for opportunities in the treasury bonds. 

The previous option to buy and sell treasury bonds through banks in the central bank's market ecosystem will continue like before. 

According to a 2019 tripartite agreement among the Bangladesh Bank, the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), all the outstanding treasury bonds and upcoming ones will be automatically listed in the bourses while the listing fees will remain waived for the sake of building and popularising the much needed secondary market for government securities that offers lucrative fixed income returns alongside the fact that government is considered the last player to default in the debt market.

Stocks suffer the worst selloff since 22 May

Meanwhile, on Monday, Dhaka-Chattogram stocks on their way to recovery have suffered the worst selloff since 22 May, when Taka began to depreciate against the dollar. 

DSEX, the broad based index of the DSE, closed 1.82% lower at 6,449 on Monday to blow the aggressive speculative traders who were overexposed in the trendy stocks amid the fact that one-third of the DSE blue-chip stocks and over 52% of the total scrips were stuck on the price floor the BSEC imposed at the end of July. 

Analysts blamed the decade-high 9.5% official inflation, the Bangladesh GDP growth forecast cut by the World Bank to 6.1% from previously estimated 6.7% for the 2022-23 fiscal year and a building up upward pressure on interest rates for the massive stock selloff on Monday. 

Only 19 scrips managed to stay afloat in green while 167 suffered declines and 182, mostly because of the price floor, remained unchanged in the DSE. 

Rumours regarding some sort of withdrawal of two separate steroids — price floor by the BSEC and interest rate cap in the banking industry's retail loans segment might not remain there in coming days — created a panic in the stock market. 

BSEC top officials, however, turned down any possibility of revoking the unconventional floor in individual stock prices. 

Life price floor in the bourses, stock investors also consider the unconventional measure of interest rate caps a boon for them as it helps keep corporate finance cost low and fuels stock market fund inflows. 

Amid the massive selloff, DSE registered Tk1,417 crore transactions on Monday, up from Tk1,170 in the previous session.

Economy / Top News / Banking

Treasury Bonds / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

3h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

4h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

4h | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows