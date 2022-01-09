Trading of Premier Bank’s perpetual bond begins Monday

Stocks

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 07:58 pm

Related News

Trading of Premier Bank’s perpetual bond begins Monday

From January to September 2021, the bank logged a profit of Tk232.39 crore

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 07:58 pm
Trading of Premier Bank’s perpetual bond begins Monday

The trading of Premier Bank's perpetual bond, the fifth listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) debt board, is scheduled to begin in the capital market from Monday (9 January).

Of the remaining perpetual bonds – two issued by the Islami Bank and one each by the Shahjalal Islami Bank and the Al-Arafah Islami Bank are also being traded on that board.

Earlier, in November last year, the securities regulator approved the Premier Bank to raise Tk200 crore through issuing the perpetual bond.

The listed commercial bank will strengthen its additional Tier-1 capital base with the money collected this way, according to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

This bond would be unsecured, contingent-convertible, fully paid-up, non-cumulative and Basel-III compliant.

Local institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals bought 90% of the bond through a private placement. General investors got the rest of the units through a public offering.

The coupon rate has been set at 6%-10% of the bond. The minimum subscription amount of the bond, both private placement and public offer, was Tk5,000.

Local merchant bank MTB Capital Ltd will act as the trustee of the bond, while another investment bank UCB Capital Limited will act as issue manager, an underwriter of the bond.

Premier Bank was listed on the capital market in 2007.

From January to September 2021, the bank logged a profit of Tk232.39 crore, and its earnings per share stood at Tk2.23.

On Sunday, its shares closed at Tk15.10 each on the DSE.

As of 30 November, last year, sponsors and directors jointly held 34.97%, institutions 19.51%, foreign investors 1.95%, and general investors 43.57% of the company shares.

Top News

Premier Bank / DSE / Perpetual Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

6h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

8h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

1h | Videos
Hashmot, the oldest kite maker in the city

Hashmot, the oldest kite maker in the city

2h | Videos
Health staff export: BD looks to get a piece of the pie

Health staff export: BD looks to get a piece of the pie

2h | Videos
Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment