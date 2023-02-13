Top ten gainers in the bearish session

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 12:43 pm

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Dhaka stocks continue their bearish trading on Monday.

According to stock brokers, bargain hunters are gradually bagging some of their favorite stocks at a declined price and that helped their prices to bounce back in the middle of the session.

At 12.35 pm, ADN Telecom topped the green table with 6.87% gains, followed by Republic Insurance, Apex Footwear, Al-Haj Textile, Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics, Olympic Industries, IT Consultants, Gemini Sea Food, Genex Infosys and Bashundhara Paper Mills that gained 2.23%. 

