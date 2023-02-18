Top losing stocks of the week

Against 27 gainers, 151 scrips saw decline in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) last week.

ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund's unit price almost halved following its earnings and dividend declaration, however, a partial recovery helped the mutual fund end the week with 24.24% decline. It closed at Tk7.5 against face value of Tk10 apiece, while its net asset value was slightly above the face value.

Intraco Refueling shares fell by 9.8% to Tk32.2 apiece and the company was at the second spot of the weekly losers' table.

Shinepukur Ceramics shares corrected by 9.4% to close at Tk47.3 last week, following its recent rally over the previous four weeks.

Orion Infusion shares declined by 9.31% while IT firm eGeneration declined by 8.85%.

Eastern Housing, Bangladesh General Insurance Company, Pragati Insurance, BD Thai Food and Beverage, and Genex Infosys Ltd were among the top-ten losers.

Genex Infosys fell by 7.16% to be at the tenth spot.