Top losing stocks of the week

Stocks

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 04:52 pm

Related News

Top losing stocks of the week

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 04:52 pm
Representational image/File photo
Representational image/File photo

Against 27 gainers, 151 scrips saw decline in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) last week.

ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund's unit price almost halved following its earnings and dividend declaration, however, a partial recovery helped the mutual fund end the week with 24.24% decline. It closed at Tk7.5 against face value of Tk10 apiece, while its net asset value was slightly above the face value.

Intraco Refueling shares fell by 9.8% to Tk32.2 apiece and the company was at the second spot of the weekly losers' table.

Shinepukur Ceramics shares corrected by 9.4% to close at Tk47.3 last week, following its recent rally over the previous four weeks.

Orion Infusion shares declined by 9.31% while IT firm eGeneration declined by 8.85%.

Eastern Housing, Bangladesh General Insurance Company, Pragati Insurance, BD Thai Food and Beverage, and Genex Infosys Ltd were among the top-ten losers.

Genex Infosys fell by 7.16% to be at the tenth spot.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Stock Market / share market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

7h | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

4h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

9h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

1h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

7h | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

22h | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike