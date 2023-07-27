The top gainers-losers of the bearish week

Stocks

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

The top gainers-losers of the bearish week

Blue-chip index DS30 fell by 1.68% to 2,159 over the week as large-cap stocks faced selling pressure

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 10:19 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

Dhaka stocks have been under selling pressure over the week throughout Thursday as investors were cautious amid the rising interest rates and political chaos that returned after a long time ahead of the national election to be held five months later.

Blue-chip index DS30 fell by 1.68% to 2,159 over the week as large-cap stocks faced selling pressure while short-term traders' activity popped up smaller-cap non-life insurance stocks that helped DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) outperform with 0.41% fall to close at 6,339.

Crystal Insurance, posting earnings growth and an intention to invest in a digital bank, came at the top of the gainers' list last week as its shares soared by 23%, followed by Asia Insurance, Express Insurance, Meghna Insurance and Rupali Bank.

On the other hand, the previous month's big gainer Rupali Life Insurance falling free led the losers with a 19.5% decline last week, followed by Midland Bank, Aziz Pipes, Navana Pharmaceuticals, and junk stock Meghna PET.

Fuwang Food, Sea Pearl Beach Resorts, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, Gemini Sea Food, and Rupali Life Insurance were the turnover leaders of the week.

 The average daily turnover in the DSE dropped by 31% to Tk650 crore as many investors were cautious to trigger their trading decisions.

Bangladesh

stocks / DSE / share market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

9h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

11h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

6h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

2h | TBS Stories
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price