The top gainers-losers of the bearish week

Dhaka stocks have been under selling pressure over the week throughout Thursday as investors were cautious amid the rising interest rates and political chaos that returned after a long time ahead of the national election to be held five months later.

Blue-chip index DS30 fell by 1.68% to 2,159 over the week as large-cap stocks faced selling pressure while short-term traders' activity popped up smaller-cap non-life insurance stocks that helped DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) outperform with 0.41% fall to close at 6,339.

Crystal Insurance, posting earnings growth and an intention to invest in a digital bank, came at the top of the gainers' list last week as its shares soared by 23%, followed by Asia Insurance, Express Insurance, Meghna Insurance and Rupali Bank.

On the other hand, the previous month's big gainer Rupali Life Insurance falling free led the losers with a 19.5% decline last week, followed by Midland Bank, Aziz Pipes, Navana Pharmaceuticals, and junk stock Meghna PET.

Fuwang Food, Sea Pearl Beach Resorts, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, Gemini Sea Food, and Rupali Life Insurance were the turnover leaders of the week.

The average daily turnover in the DSE dropped by 31% to Tk650 crore as many investors were cautious to trigger their trading decisions.