Top gainers and losers of the bearish week

Stocks

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 10:41 pm

Related News

Top gainers and losers of the bearish week

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 10:41 pm
Top gainers and losers of the bearish week

Dhaka stocks have been in a significant selloff over the last week as investors rushed to reduce some of their stock market exposure amid political and economic uncertainties.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 0.52% last week, the sharpest selloff in the last two months.

Only 35 scrips advanced, while 144 declined.

When almost all the previous weeks' trendy stocks were under selling pressure, small-cap Ambee Pharmaceuticals emerged as the week's top gainer with a nearly 20% rise.

National Tea Company, Aramit Ltd, Alif Industries and Far Chemical were the other stocks in the top five gainers.

On the other hand, Deshbandhu Polymer, after a steady rally for months, nosedived from the recent peak, and the stock led the weekly losers with an over 20% drop.

CAPM IBBL Islamic Mutual Fund, Continental Insurance, Khan Brother PP Woven Bags, and Prime Islami Life Insurance were the others in the top five losers list at the DSE.

Meghna Insurance, Khulna Printing, Republic Insurance, Asia Pacific Insurance and Metro Spinning, respectively, were among the top ten losers.

Stockbrokers said investors in July were showing their buying appetite as the country entered an improving macroeconomic scenario. However, the political instability ahead of the upcoming national election and a resurgent concern about the country's foreign currency payments amid a weakened rating hurt investors' confidence.

However, fundamentally sound stocks like Square Pharma, Marico Bangladesh had buyers above the floor prices last week, offering some sense of relief to blue-chip investors.

No sectors except tannery, pharmaceuticals, and fuel-power could avert the fall, while general insurance, IT, life insurance, travel and leisure, and the service sectors led the declines with over 2% drops in their respective market capitalisations.

Top News

Stock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

12h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

14h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

13h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May