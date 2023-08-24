The top five gainers, losers at DSE this week

Stocks

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 09:06 pm

Representational image. Picture: TBS
Representational image. Picture: TBS

The week of recovery after a sharp selloff in the stock market had 97 gainers and 60 losers on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Miracle Industries, a plastic packaging manufacturing company, emerged as the top gainer of the week as its share price surged 43% following the change in company control that promised resumption of its factory operations.

Aramit Cement, a loss making cement manufacturer, stood second as its shares surged by 29% over the week.

Apparel industry accessories maker SK Trims soared by 15% as its shares shot higher on Thursday.

Rice bran oil producer Emerald Oil Industries share price increased by 12%, while Rupali Bank emerged at the fifth spot of the weekly gainers.

Mercantile Insurance, Northern Jute, Jute Spinners, Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Zeal Bangla Sugar were the top five losers with less than 6% decline in their respective share prices.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased by 0.4% to 6,280 last week.

Average daily turnover in the premier bourse increased by 17 to Tk438 crore.

Indices in the Chittagong Stock Exchange as well closed the week higher.

 

DSE

