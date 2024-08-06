Top 10 gainers hit circuit breaker upper limit of 10%

The top ten gainers on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit the circuit breaker upper limit of 10%, a rare occurrence in the capital market, on the first trading day after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The total number of stocks that hit the circuit breaker upper limit on Tuesday was 12.

According to the list, five of them were traded under the A category, while the rest were from the B category as they could not pay over 5% dividends to their shareholders.

As per the DSE, the share price of Acme Pesticide, which was traded under the B category, closed at Tk16.50, up from Tk15 in the previous session. On the day, its 17 lakh shares worth Tk2.78 crore were traded.

Associated Oxygen shares ended the day at Tk19.80, up by Tk1.8 from the previous session. Its total 7 lakh shares were traded valued at Tk1.40 crore. It had paid a 10% cash dividend for fiscal year 2021-22, but has yet to declare dividend for the last fiscal year.

Pubali Bank shares jumped by Tk1.4 to close at Tk26.40, compared to the previous session. Its 73,685 shares worth Tk20 lakh were traded.

Non-bank financial institution Bay Leasing and Investment shares rose by 10% to reach Tk9.90.

The textile sector firm Dragon Sweater and Spinning shares closed at Tk9.90, marking a 10% gain from the previous session.

Currently, it is traded under the B category as the textile firm paid only a 1% cash dividend for the last fiscal year.

The shares of Robi, the fifth largest company in the capital market, gained Tk2.3 to close at Tk25.30. On the day, the second largest telecom operator's 32.88 lakh shares were traded valued at Tk8.26 crore.

The other companies are Generation Next, Baraka Power, Midas Financing and Siaham Textile.